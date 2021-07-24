TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $423,000 in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCLEU. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $991,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

OTCMKTS SCLEU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

