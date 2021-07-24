TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $249,000 Investment in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,473,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,490,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLAC stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

