TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New Investment in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,900,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,613,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,430,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,104,000.

Shares of DLCA opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

