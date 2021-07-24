TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases New Shares in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.33% of Dune Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUNE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DUNE opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77. Dune Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

