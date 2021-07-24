TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases New Shares in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $6,000,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $5,000,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $6,366,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $9,698,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FWAA opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.33. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.