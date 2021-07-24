TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes $985,000 Position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

DLCA stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.68.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.