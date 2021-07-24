TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHBCU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000.

DHBCU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. DHB Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

