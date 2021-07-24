TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMAO. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMAO opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

