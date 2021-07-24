Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $76.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

TRNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

NYSE TRNO opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.47.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

