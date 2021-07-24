Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 108.7% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,434,000 after buying an additional 995,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,569,564. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.44.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.88 on Friday, hitting $643.38. 14,604,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,505,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.38, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

