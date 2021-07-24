Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 527.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,989 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,353,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,250 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,046 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,733,000 after acquiring an additional 664,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.2% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.81 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

