Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $225.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s previous close.

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $186.85 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 72.89% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

