Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to announce sales of $2.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Textron posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $12.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Textron from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.03. 711,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

