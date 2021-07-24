The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$77.99. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$77.38, with a volume of 1,982,355 shares.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.53.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$79.93. The company has a market cap of C$94.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.55.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.85 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9100001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.