The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $1,080.00 at UBS Group

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,094.13.

SAM stock opened at $701.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,009.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $693.21 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,997,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

