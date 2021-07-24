The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $315.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,407 shares of company stock valued at $110,030,350. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 216.2% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EL traded up $6.97 on Friday, hitting $333.55. The stock had a trading volume of 771,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,286. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $187.75 and a 52-week high of $333.68. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.46.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

