The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.
Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $42.75.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,337,082.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,389,621 shares of company stock worth $800,080,670. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
