The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $42.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,337,082.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,389,621 shares of company stock worth $800,080,670. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.