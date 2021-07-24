The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

Shares of GRC stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,614. The Gorman-Rupp has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $913.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

