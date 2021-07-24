The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP William A. Bloom Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HIG opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

