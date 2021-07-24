The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $149.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Procter & Gamble have outpaced the industry in a year on its robust earnings trend, which continued in third-quarter fiscal 2021. While it has reported earnings surprise for the past several quarters, revenues topped estimates for the fourth straight time in the fiscal third-quarter. Earnings were aided by robust top-line growth and improved margins. Productivity savings and higher pricing aided margins, while strength across all segments along with robust pricing and mix boosted sales. Adjusted free cash flow productivity was 106% in the fiscal third quarter. The company raised its free cash flow productivity target to more than 100% for fiscal 2021. However, SG&A deleverage partly hurt margins in the reported quarter. Also, currency headwinds and pandemic-related disruptions are likely to affect fiscal 2021 results to some extent.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. reissued a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.80.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $139.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.07.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

