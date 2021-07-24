The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in The Progressive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Progressive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in The Progressive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in The Progressive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,371 shares of company stock worth $7,327,892 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $94.73 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.28.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.