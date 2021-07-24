The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in The Progressive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Progressive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in The Progressive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in The Progressive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.
In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,371 shares of company stock worth $7,327,892 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $94.73 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.28.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.
The Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
