The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.70 million.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded The Simply Good Foods from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.43.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

