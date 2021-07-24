The Travelers Companies, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

Shares of TRV opened at $147.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.90. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $237,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,111,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,874 shares of company stock worth $9,939,953. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

