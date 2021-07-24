ThreeFold (TFT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10,388.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $10,388.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00104233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00139975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,710.58 or 1.00028586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.94 or 0.00901867 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold was first traded on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

