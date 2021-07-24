Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock opened at $167.25 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

