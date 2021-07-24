Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.70 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 494.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

