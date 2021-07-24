Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 307 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,315 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.26. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPX. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

