Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will post $189.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $204.80 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $135.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $715.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.43 million to $736.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $723.90 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $767.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million.

TLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,256 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tilly’s by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 231,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,465. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $451.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly's

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

