Todd Mckinnon Sells 13,818 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total value of $4,351,735.44.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $1,049,168.89.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $257.91 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Okta by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after buying an additional 5,194,998 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Okta by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,677,000 after buying an additional 485,849 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Okta by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,908,000 after buying an additional 224,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,259,000 after buying an additional 103,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,128,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

