Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TPDKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Topdanmark A/S stock remained flat at $$5.00 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00. Topdanmark A/S has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, motor, workers compensation, fire and property, liability, and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

