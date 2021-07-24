TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316,966 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.22% of TPI Composites worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 575,449 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $1,057,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth $3,373,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TPIC traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. 3,117,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,125. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPIC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $229,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

