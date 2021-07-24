Traders Buy High Volume of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 144,799 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 431% compared to the typical volume of 27,253 call options.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $55.28 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $54.63 and a 1-year high of $104.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $438,000.

