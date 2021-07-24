Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $176.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.04.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 133.26%. Analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $189,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc acquired 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $827,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 and sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

