Travelzoo to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Travelzoo in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 133.26% and a net margin of 1.25%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TZOO. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Noble Financial upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of TZOO opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $827,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 and sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.