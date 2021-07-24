Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$15.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$14.25.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.94.
Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.86. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$9.05 and a 52-week high of C$15.21.
In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
