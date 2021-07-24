Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$15.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$14.25.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.94.

Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.86. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$9.05 and a 52-week high of C$15.21.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.2351428 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

