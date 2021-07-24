Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

