Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

TSE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 138,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,810. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trinseo will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,576 shares of company stock worth $685,316 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,422,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

