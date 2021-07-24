TRON (TRX) Tops One Day Volume of $634.16 Million

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last week, TRON has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $4.06 billion and approximately $634.16 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000116 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000506 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001302 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

