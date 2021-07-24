Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS:TRUX opened at $60.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.25. Truxton has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $60.25. The stock has a market cap of $173.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter.

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

