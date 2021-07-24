Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 214.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,005 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.08% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $37,321,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after buying an additional 375,607 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $19,710,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,064,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,586.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.