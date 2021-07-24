Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,133 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $261,203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,779,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,535,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBY opened at $113.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.55 and a one year high of $128.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,090 shares of company stock worth $21,132,591. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

