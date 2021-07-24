Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 1,672 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 936.2% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $123,949,000 after buying an additional 1,759,967 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 56.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $2,545,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $29,744,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $6,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.97.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.