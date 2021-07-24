Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $2.83 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,219 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,396 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,850,000 after buying an additional 135,598 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378,834 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $421,013,000 after purchasing an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $312.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

