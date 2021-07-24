Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Tupperware Brands stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 643,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,912. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.87. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.53.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tim Minges bought 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 58.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at $703,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at $2,166,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

