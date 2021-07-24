Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Takes $30,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,655 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.39.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $242.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.68. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $191.64 and a 1-year high of $245.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

