Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 3,178 Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after purchasing an additional 928,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after purchasing an additional 944,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $116.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.