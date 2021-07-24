Twinbeech Capital LP Has $213,000 Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Twinbeech Capital LP decreased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

MSGS opened at $163.73 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.69.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

