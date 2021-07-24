Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $253,000 in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

