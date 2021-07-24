Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $241,000 Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Woodward by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,396,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD opened at $119.56 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.23 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.