Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Twitter updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE TWTR traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $71.69. 44,275,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,207,028. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.97.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.